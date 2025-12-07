Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for 284 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bengals' 39-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Burrow was victimized by a pair of line-of-scrimmage interceptions on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter, plays that ultimately turned the tide of the game. The Bills' Christian Benford made a stellar leaping grab of an attempted screen pass on the first pic, while A.J. Epenesa got a hold of a deflected throw in the second instance. Otherwise, Burrow's second game back after a long layoff saw the 2020 first-round pick thrive despite snowy conditions, connecting on a season-high four touchdown passes to Tee Higgins (21, 25 yards), Chase Brown (10 yards ) and Mike Gesicki (12 yards). Burrow will next face off with the same Ravens squad he upended in his Thanksgiving Night return when Baltimore pays a visit for a Week 15 matchup next Sunday.