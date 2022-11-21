Burrow was superb Sunday against the Steelers, completing 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw two tipped interceptions and was sacked twice.

If there was a downside to Burrow's performance, it's that too many passes got tipped at the line of scrimmage, leading to the two turnovers. But he overcame that to lead the Bengals on multiple long scoring drives, connecting for over 20 yards with six different pass-catchers. A tough road matchup awaits at Tennessee, where he was sacked nine times in the playoffs last season.