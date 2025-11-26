default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Burrow (toe) was a full participant at practice Tuesday.

Burrow has now opened the week with back-to-back full participations, including the first official practice of the week. The quarterback is trending towards making his return to action in Thursday night's matchup with the Ravens after missing 10 contests following toe surgery. He'll have one more practice session Wednesday to get his bearings before Week 13.

More News