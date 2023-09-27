Burrow (calf) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Burrow hasn't been his usual dynamic self this season since suffering a calf injury in the early days of training camp. He even was among the biggest question marks for Week 3 action, but he was able to suit up Monday against the Rams, completing 26 of 49 passes for 259 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in a 19-16 victory. The Bengals held a walkthrough Wednesday, so his listed activity level should be taken with a grain of salt, especially after coach Zac Taylor told Ben Baby of ESPN.com that Burrow's workload will be watched closely each day this week. With that knowledge, Burrow's status should continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game at Tennessee.