Burrow is set to undergo surgery Monday to repair the torn ligament in his right wrist, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burrow will miss the rest of the season after Cincinnati placed him on injured reserve Saturday, just over a week after he suffered the injury in the Bengals' Nov. 16 loss to the Ravens. The expectation is that Burrow will make a full recovery in advance of the 2024 season, but the Bengals will turn the offense over to Jake Browning beginning with this Sunday's game against the Steelers.