Bengals' Joe Burrow: Goes first overall to Bengals

The Bengals selected Burrow in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, first overall.

As has long been expected, the Bengals nabbed the Heisman Trophy winner to be their quarterback of the future. Burrow is coming off a historic season at LSU in which he threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to an undefeated season culminating in a national championship. He completed 69.7 percent of his passes and averaged 10.76 yards per attempt as well. As for his transition to the next level, Burrow is mature at 23 years old with an excellent feel and understanding of the game. He may be near his ceiling in terms of his physical development and his arm strength is not considered elite. However, Burrow's ball placement and accuracy are unmatched in this class and he checks all the boxes sought by a team looking for its franchise quarterback. Burrow figures to start right away and will have a strong core of skill players around him, highlighted by A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon.