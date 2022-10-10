Burrow completed 24 of 35 pass attempts for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding three rushes for six yards and another score in Sunday's 19-17 loss to Baltimore.

The Ravens were intent on not giving up the deep ball to Burrow and his favorite target, Ja'Marr Chase (seven catches for 50 yards), leading to punts on the Bengals' first four drives of the contest. The 25-year-old continued to take what the defense gave him, keeping his team in the game until the final drive without his usual gaudy passing totals. Burrow saved what would have been his worst fantasy performance of the season with a one-yard touchdown plunge with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter, but Lamar Jackson led a clutch drive on the next possession to eventually seal the win for the Ravens. Burrow will attempt to get Cincinnati back into the win column against a resilient Saints unit next Sunday.