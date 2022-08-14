Burrow (appendix) went through the Bengals' walkthrough practice Sunday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Burrow threw some passes during last Monday's practice, marking the first time reporters had seen him do any on-field activity, and he appears to be taking the necessary steps to being cleared for Week 1 of the regular season. The talented quarterback underwent an appendectomy July 26, but the team has remained confident he'll be ready when the games start to count, even if he doesn't see any action during the preseason.