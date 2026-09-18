Burrow (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the quarterback is good to go, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow's return to full participation Friday should answer any remaining doubts, following limited practices earlier in the week. He'll be on the road against a tough Houston defense, but the Bengals at least appear in good shape from a health standpoint with Burrow being the lone starter that has an injury designation. The Bengals and Texans are scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.