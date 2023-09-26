Burrow (calf) completed 26 of 49 pass attempts for 259 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 19-16 win over the Rams.

Burrow was able to power through his lingering calf injury in order to help Cincinnati earn its first victory of the 2023 campaign. The star quarterback was clearly not at full strength, making several errant throws and showing limited mobility in the pocket. The end result was another pedestrian fantasy line for a player who sat near the top of all passing categories over the last two seasons. On the bright side, Burrow confirmed that he did not suffer any setbacks to his calf in a post-game interview following Monday's victory. The best hope for the quarterback's fantasy managers at this point is that he continues to inch closer to full strength as the season progresses. Assuming Burrow gets through this week's practice unscathed, he should be back under center for the Bengals in a tough road matchup against the Titans next Sunday.