Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns. He added two yards on one rushing attempt and lost a fumble.

Burrow had an interception in the first quarter and a fumble in the second as the Bengals were shut out in the first half. He finally stemmed the bleeding with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd early in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late at that point, as the Bengals were trailing 25-0. A 41-yard jump ball touchdown to Tee Higgins on the following possession brought Burrow's final output up to a respectable level, but this performance suggests Burrow's fantasy managers could be in for a bumpy ride while Burrow's favorite target Ja'Marr Chase recovers from a hip injury. Chase won't be back in Week 9 against the Panthers.