Burrow (knee) is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix and will miss some practice time in the coming weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Given the typical recovery timeline for an appendix removal, Burrow should be back at practice around mid-August or even a bit sooner. This does put his availability for the preseason in doubt, though he likely wouldn't have played much even without any health concerns. Burrow avoided surgery on a left MCL sprain this offseason and was able to practice without a knee brace at June minicamp.