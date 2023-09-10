Burrow completed 14 of 31 passes for 82 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns.

Burrow looked rusty after missing the entire preseason due to a calf injury, failing to lead the Bengals to any first-half points while throwing for a paltry 36 yards in slick Cleveland conditions. Cincinnati finally got a field goal in the third quarter, but things didn't get any better for Burrow, who failed to crack the 100-yard mark before being removed from the game when Cincinnati waved the white flag in the fourth quarter. Burrow will look to get over this disastrous season opener in the Week 2 home opener against a Ravens defense that just held the Texans without a touchdown.