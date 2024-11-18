Burrow completed 28 of 50 pass attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Cincinnati entered halftime down 24-6 with three punts and two short field goals over the team's first five offensive drives Sunday. Burrow remained unfazed and put the team on his shoulders in the second half, leading three consecutive touchdown drives to even the score at 27. In true 2024 Bengals' fashion, the team's next two drives resulted in a pair of missed field goals by kicker Evan McPherson, allowing the Chargers to answer with a late touchdown for the win. Burrow continues to thrive in fantasy despite constantly playing from behind this season. The stud quarterback will get a week of rest as the Bengals enter a bye week before taking on another top-10 defense in Week 13 against the Steelers on Dec. 1.