Burrow (toe), who has been designated to return from IR, won't play Sunday against the Steelers, but Ben Baby of ESPN relays that the QB acknowledged Monday that it would be meaningful if he could return to action for the Bengals' Thanksgiving Day game against the Ravens on Nov. 27.

"We'll see how these next couple weeks go," Burrow -- who suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 that required surgery -- said Monday. "There's a lot that goes into it. There's a lot of variables that you have to consider." One of those variables figures to be the Bengals' record as he progresses toward a return. In any case, it looks like veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco --- who is managing a shoulder issue -- will draw at least two more starts for 3-6 Cincinnati, while Burrow works his way back. In his return to practice Monday in a limited capacity, Burrow didn't participate in any 11-on-11 team drills, but did throw some passes to receivers while not facing any defenders.