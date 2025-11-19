Burrow (toe) took 11-on-11 reps with the first-team offense Wednesday in the absence of Joe Flacco (shoulder), James Rapien of SI.com reports.

Rapien suggests the "door is at least cracked" for Burrow to return for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Reports last week said Burrow was targeting the Thanksgiving Day game at Baltimore, just four days later. Coach Zac Taylor declined to answer when asked about Burrow potentially playing this week, saying there was "no reason to speculate" until he'd seen the QB in 11-on-11 drills. Burrow reportedly took that step Wednesday, so it's possible he now hopes to return this Sunday instead of waiting until Thanksgiving. Flacco, meanwhile, is expected to return to practice Thursday.