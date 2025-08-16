Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Saturday he plans for Burrow and the starters to play a similar amount of snaps during Monday's preseason game against the Commanders as they did during last week's exhibition opener against Philadelphia, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Burrow and company played two drives during Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Eagles, both of which the star quarterback punched in, completing nine of 10 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He'll get another chance to log exhibition reps alongside star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Monday, though with Mike Gesicki (hamstring) still not ready to go, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, recent signee Noah Fant will be in line to start at tight end in his preseason debut. Taylor appears to be following through on his stated intention to allot the Bengals' starters more preseason snaps than ever before, so Burrow could see increased action during the team's preseason finale on Saturday, Aug. 23 against Indianapolis.