Burrow (appendix) is slated to practice without limitations Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Burrow, who is bouncing back from an appendectomy that he underwent on July 26, continues to progress, but Ben Baby of ESPN.com notes that the QB is still working his way back from the procedure. "I could go out there and play but I'm not where I want to be yet," Burrow acknowledged Wednesday. In any case, the Bengals' franchise signal caller appears on track to be ready to start the team's Week 1 contest against the Steelers.