Burrow will lead a healthy offense into Sunday's game against the Chargers, as the Bengals don't have any offensive players on their Week 1 injury report.

Some might call it a minor miracle for both A.J. Green and John Ross to be healthy at the same time. In any case, the Bengals also have Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Tee Higgins at wide receiver, plus Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard in the backfield and C.J. Uzomah at tight end. Burrow has no shortage of options in the passing game, though it could be tricky to find open targets against a Chargers cornerback group comprised of Casey Hayward, Chris Harris and Desmond King.