Burrow threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also had nine carries for 32 yards.

It wasn't a banner fantasy day for Burrow, but he protected the ball (zero turnovers) and was only sacked once, despite not having the services of Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. He'll have to put up bigger numbers next week when the Bengals host the Chiefs.