Burrow completed nine of 14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 31-17 preseason win over Washington, leading the Bengals to 14 points on three drives.

Burrow curiously continued playing (and took a couple of extra hits) after Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Brown and other starters had been removed. The Bengals have scored touchdowns on four of Burrow's five drives this preseason, looking ready for a Week 1 AFC North clash at Cleveland.