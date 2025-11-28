Burrow completed 24 of 46 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for eight yards in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Making his return from a nine-game absence, Burrow shook off rust as the game went on and put together a strong fantasy performance overall highlighted by 14- and 29-yard touchdown passes to Tanner Hudson and Andrei Iosivas, respectively. Burrow spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers overall, with Ja'Marr Chase unsurprisingly garnering the majority of his attention in the form of 14 targets in the absence of Tee Higgins (concussion). Burrow helped lead the Bengals to 20 second-half points and also benefited from a standout performance by his team's oft-maligned defense, infusing some badly needed momentum ahead of a Week 14 road showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 7.