Burrow is believed to have suffered a sprain in his right wrist during Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Ravens, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Burrow exited the game shortly before halftime and was unable to grip the ball on his follow through when taking warmup throws on the sideline. He did not return to the game, though he'll now have 10 days to recover before another pivotal divisional contest in Week 12 against the Steelers. Burrow is set to undergo an MRI on Friday, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, which could provide a clearer timeline for his potential return.