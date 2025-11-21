Burrow (toe) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Burrow underwent surgery on Sept. 21 to address the Grade 3 turf toe injury that he suffered Week 2. Initially, he was believed to be facing a three-month recovery, but he's now put together two weeks of practice since the Bengals designated him for return from injured reserve Nov. 10. Prior to Friday's capped session, Burrow logged full practices Wednesday and Thursday, while Joe Flacco, the other QB in the conversation for the Week 12 start, followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week and doesn't have a designation. Speaking on the eventual decision, coach Zac Taylor told Ben Baby of ESPN.com on Friday that the Bengals will "take the time we've got, assess all the practice we've had this week. He's done everything he can to try to put himself and get ready to go." Cincinnati will need to activate Burrow from IR by Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to be active ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.