Burrow completed 21 of 40 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Steelers.

Burrow moved the Bengals' offense down the field effectively on their first drive of the second quarter, connecting with three different receivers before tossing a two-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins. However, those were the team's final points until the middle of the fourth quarter on a drive that was largely powered by the run. The end result was one of Burrow's worst games as a pro, as he logged his lowest yardage total since Week 5. Burrow will work to bounce back against Washington in Week 12, though their strong pass rush has often held opposing offenses in check.