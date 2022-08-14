Burrow (appendix) participated in 7-on-7 drills during his return to practice Sunday, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.
In his first practice since having his appendix removed, Burrow was eased back into the mix, but he actually did more Sunday than coach Zac Taylor had anticipated. "We talked about doing two reps in 7-on-7," Taylor noted after practice. "And then he took 10. That's how it goes sometimes." Though it's uncertain when Burrow will resume practicing fully, the Bengals' franchise QB has ample time to ready himself for the team's Week 1 contest, at home against the Steelers.