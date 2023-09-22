Burrow (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

One day removed from not participating in any drills, Burrow took the practice field in full pads Friday and proceeded to get in some work. He'll have one more session to put himself in a position to play Monday against the Rams as he tends to a sore right calf. Saturday's injury report will reveal whether or not he heads into that contest with a designation. If Burrow is unable to go Week 3, the Bengals will turn to Jake Browning under center.