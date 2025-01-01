Burrow (right wrist/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Burrow was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through, and with a limited session Wednesday in the books, the QB will have one more chance to practice fully ahead of Saturday night's game against the Steelers. Given that the 8-8 Bengals remain in playoff contention, there's little reason to believe that Burrow is in any danger of being sidelined in Week 18.