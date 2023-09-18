Zac Taylor said Monday it's "hard to say" whether Burrow (calf) will be available versus the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burrow tweaked his right calf during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens, and the Bengals are still in the initial stages of evaluating the severity of his injury. Thus far there have been no indications that Burrow could be dealing with a long-term issue, but it may take a few more days of evaluation before Cincinnati has a firm idea about his Week 3 prospects. Burrow missed the entire preseason due to a calf injury sustained back in July, so though the Bengals have opened the 2023 season with back-to-back losses, the team may be particularly cautious regarding the star quarterback's recovery. Jake Browning would stand to start Week 3 if Burrow can't go.