Burrow completed 33-of-53 pass attempts for 338 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions against Pittsburgh on Sunday while losing a fumble.

Burrow was gutsy enough in what must have been a painful game (seven sacks and 11 hits), but he simply did not play well. While it's true that he dealt with an unacceptable amount of pressure, it's also true that he didn't handle most of those situations well. It certainly didn't help that Tee Higgins left early with a concussion, especially since Cincinnati lacks receiver depth, so hopefully Higgins is recovered and cleared before Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup with Dallas. The Dallas pass rush and secondary could be another turnover trap for Burrow if he doesn't shake off his Week 1 struggles, high-upside as the matchup might be for Burrow otherwise.