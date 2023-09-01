Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan noted Thursday that he thinks Burrow (calf) "is in a good place," adding that the team has a "good plan in place for (the QB) to get ready for Week 1," Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Burrow, who had missed nearly six weeks due to a strained right calf, practiced again Thursday and took part in individual drills during the media-access-portion of the session. With that in mind, Callahan relayed that the next step for the Bengals' franchise signal-caller will be participation in "intense team periods" when practice resumes Monday. Assuming no setbacks, it appears as though Burrow is trending toward Week 1 availability, but for now coach Zac Taylor indicated that the team would continue to take things on a day-by-day basis with the QB.