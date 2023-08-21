During his Monday press conference, coach Zac Taylor noted that Burrow, who is dealing with a calf strain, "looks great" at this stage of his recovery, Kelsey Conwayof the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

"Physically just walking around he looks probably as good as he's ever looked at this point. That's a positive and we will just go from there," Taylor indicated of the Bengals' franchise QB, who hasn't practiced since July 27. While a timetable for Burrow's return to action has yet to be outlined by the team, Conway suggests that based off his pregame workout before the Bengals' Aug. 11 preseason game against the Packers -- during which the signal-caller was spotted running and throwing -- it appears at though he's trending in the right direction ahead of Week 1.