Burrow wasn't involved in the team stretch and didn't make any throws of substance during Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Prior to the stretch, Burrow made throws of roughly 15 yards apart along with backup QB Joe Flacco, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Dehner added that head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that some Bengals would be limited in practice this week, but none of those health concerns were major. Burrow is scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday afternoon, while Cincinnati will post its first Week 2 injury report imminently, so clarity on his situation should arrive in the near future.