Burrow (toe) won't play Sunday against the Steelers after the Bengals designated him for return from injured reserve Monday, but the quarterback acknowledged that he's hopeful to begin available for Cincinnati's Thanksgiving Day game against the Ravens on Nov. 27, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. "We'll see how these next couple weeks go," Burrow said, when asked about a potential return date. "There's a lot that goes into it. There's a lot of variables that you have to consider."

One of those variables will be the Bengals' record as he works his way back from surgery to address a Grade 3 sprain of the big toe on his left foot, a procedure he underwent Sept. 19. In any case, it looks like veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco -- who is managing a shoulder issue of his own -- will draw at least two more starts for the 3-6 Bengals. In his return to practice Monday in a limited capacity, Burrow didn't participate in any 11-on-11 team drills, but he threw some passes to receivers while not facing any defenders.