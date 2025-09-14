Burrow is believed to have suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday's 31-27 win against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

When Burrow took his second sack of the game in the second quarter, he remained on the turf while grabbing at his left foot and needed assistance from trainers to leave the field. He eventually was ruled out, ceding QB duties to backup Jake Browning, who ended up completing 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while scoring a rushing TD from one yard out. Afterward, coach Zac Taylor told Ben Baby of ESPN.com that he didn't have the necessary information to provide an update on Burrow's health, but he eventually was seen with a walking boot on his left foot and using one crutch in the locker room, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. If a diagnosis of turf toe is confirmed, Burrow likely would be in line for a handful of absences, starting with next Sunday's contest at Minnesota.