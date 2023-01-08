Burrow completed 25 of 42 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens. He added three rushes for 10 yards.

Burrow took to the air plenty with the second seed in the AFC potentially up for grabs, and he topped 40 pass attempts for the second consecutive game. His efficiency was less noteworthy, as he managed only 5.1 yards per attempt. Despite that, he did complete four passes of at least 20 yards, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown toss to Ja'Marr Chase. With the win, Burrow and the Bengals will host the Ravens in a rematch during wild-card weekend.