Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, in addition to other structural damage, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burrow sustained the injury to his left knee during Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Steelers, when his leg buckled awkwardly while taking a sack, and Monday's MRI has now confirmed the full extent of the damage done. The 23-year-old-signal caller is set to undergo season-ending reconstructive surgery in the near future, and he'll need to avoid any setbacks in his recovery in order to return by the start of the 2021 campaign. In 10 appearances with the Bengals as a rookie, Burrow recorded 2,688 passing yards and a 13:5 TD:INT, a pace which put him on track to set multiple rookie passing records. He also managed 143 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.