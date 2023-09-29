Burrow (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Listed as questionable ahead of the Bengals' Week 3 game against the Rams after aggravating a calf injury late in the Week 2 loss to the Ravens, Burrow ultimately suited up and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the 19-16 win over Los Angeles, completing 26 of 49 pass attempts for 259 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Though the Bengals are facing a shorter turnaround for their Week 4 game against the Titans, Burrow nonetheless appears to be in a better spot on the health front. In addition to avoiding an injury designation for Sunday's contest, Burrow was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday through Friday.