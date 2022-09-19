Burrow completed 24 of 36 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown while gaining 26 yards on four carries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

After getting sacked seven times in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, Burrow was running for his life once again in Dallas and got taken down six more times. Despite the issues in front of him on the offensive line, the third-year QB still rallied the Bengals in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17-17 with less than four minutes left, only for the Cowboys to kick a game-winning FG as time expired. Cincinnati is a surprising 0-2 to begin the season, but Burrow may have a little more time to operate in Week 3 against a Jets defense that has managed only three sacks in two games so far and has surrendered 27.0 points a game.