Burrow has connected on only one of his 20 attempts on passes thrown 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage through four games, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

It's a historically low percentage of completions of that type, since the stat first started being tracked, but it's not all attributable to Burrow's failings. He has missed on some of those throws, but he's also not been helped by his receivers in hauling those passes, plus opposing defenses have been trying to force him to throw more intermediate passes.