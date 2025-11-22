Bengals' Joe Burrow: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Burrow (toe) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots and has been downgraded from questionable to out for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Joe Flacco will start against New England as a result. After undergoing surgery Sept. 21 to address a Grade 3 turf toe injury, Burrow was expected to face a three-month recovery, but he's now turned in two straight weeks of practice since being designated for return from IR on Nov. 10. Assuming Burrow continues to make good progress during the Bengals' practice sessions during the upcoming week, he should be ready to return to the lineup for a Thanksgiving Day game in Baltimore on Nov. 27.
