Burrow (appendix) is getting around practice without a cart, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burrow returned to team meetings shortly after his late-July appendectomy and seems to be recovering along the normal timeline of 2-3 weeks. The Bengals don't figure to rush him, given their continuity at the offensive skill positions and with their offensive coaching staff. They do have two or three new starters on the offensive line, all of whom profile as upgrades. Burrow is in a great situation to continue his efficient passing from last year, with the only real downside being that he hasn't used his legs the way he did at LSU. Still, he's a solid QB1, though perhaps without the fantasy ceiling of a Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts.