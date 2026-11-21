Burrow (illness) does not have an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Commanders.

Burrow was battling an illness during Week 11 prep, but with no injury tag, the 2020 first overall pick has been officially cleared to play in Monday night's game. He's thrown at least three touchdowns in each of his last five outings, and over that span, he has completed 77.6 percent of his passes for 1,624 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions while turning 13 carries into 47 yards and two scores. The Bengals will face a Commanders defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (244.8) and 30th in red-zone touchdown rate (71.9 percent).