The Bengals placed Burrow (toe) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Burrow's move to IR was fully expected after Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Monday that the quarterback would require surgery to address a turf toe injury, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. The Bengals have yet to settle on a date for Burrow's surgery, but once the procedure is performed, the 28-year-old is expected to face a recovery timeline of a minimum of three months. With Burrow on track to remain out until around at least mid-December, the Bengals will turn the offense over to backup Jake Browning beginning with Sunday's game in Minnesota. The Bengals signed Brett Rypien off their practice squad Tuesday to step in as Browning's understudy.