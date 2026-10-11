Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 190 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 10 yards in the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Burrow averaged only 5.9 yards per attempt and finished with a season-low passing yardage total, but he offset the modest numbers by throwing a season-high number of touchdown passes. The prolific signal-caller benefited from having both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins available after each carried questionable designations into Sunday, and he connected with Mike Gesicki (four yards), Samaje Perine (six yards), Tanner Hudson (two yards) and Ja'Marr Chase (45 yards) four his quartet of scoring tosses. Burrow spread the ball around to nine different targets overall, and he'll take an 11:3 TD:INT into a Week 7 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 25 following a Week 6 bye.