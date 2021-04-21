Burrow (knee) is "very optimistic" about his rehab progress and expects to play Week 1, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Working his way back from Dec. 2 surgery on an ACL tear, Burrow has now resumed throwing from a dropback, in addition to running and weightlifting. He isn't doing rollouts or any change-of-direction work, but that's to be expected at this middle stage of the rehab process. The 24-year-old QB says he's ahead of schedule and even believes he'll be able to practice at some point this summer.