Burrow completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Burrow and the Bengals had the ball for only 24:11 and ran just 49 offensive plays. On top of the limited volume, Burrow managed only 4.96 yards per attempt, with his longest completion going for just 20 yards. He did manage to throw a one-yard touchdown to Noah Fant in an otherwise disappointing performance. Burrow should be in for a bounceback showing in Week 2 against Jacksonville.