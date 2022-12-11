Playing without three of his top four pass-catchers, Burrow completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's win over the Browns. He also had six carries for 10 yards.

Tee Higgins allegedly aggravated his hamstring injury in warmups, Tyler Boyd dislocated his finger on the first pass of the game and Hayden Hurst missed the game entirely, so Burrow had to make due with Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor. When viewed in that light, Burrow's performance was pretty good. The interception was a product of a pass getting deflected at the line of scrimmage, which has been a problem for Burrow.