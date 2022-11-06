Burrow completed 22 of 28 passes or 206 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. He added four rushes for nine yards and an additional score.

Burrow had a strong bounceback performance following a disappointing primetime effort in Week 8. His day was highlighted by a one-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter and a 12-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon. Burrow missed out on a bigger day as Mixon accounted for five of Cincinnati's six touchdowns and because the Bengals were able to coast to a victory after jumping out to a 35-0 lead before halftime. Nevertheless, Burrow has at least two total touchdowns in all but one game this season, giving him a very safe floor.