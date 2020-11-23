The Bengals placed Burrow (torn ACL) on injured reserve Monday.
Burrow suffered a season-ending torn left ACL, MCL and additional ligament damage during Sunday's loss against Washington, so his placement on injured reserve was only a matter of time. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Bengals anticipate an 8-to-9 month recovery timetable for Burrow, which would put him on track for the start of the 2021 season as long as he can avoid any setbacks. Ryan Finley replaced Burrow during Sunday's loss, and the Bengals have since promoted Brandon Allen from the practice squad.